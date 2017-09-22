Fulwell 73 production company to make Top of the Pops replacement

A production company made up of SAFC fans will bring Top Of The Pops’ replacement to our screens.

Sounds Like Friday Night will be made by Fulwell 73, who are such big Black Cat supporters they named their business after the former Roker Park end and the club’s most successful year.

Gabe Turner, partner at Fulwell 73, said: “The support from labels and the wider music industry has blown us away and now we just can’t wait for the series to begin.”

Radio hosts Greg James and Dotty have signed up to front the new, weekly live music show on BBC One - which will air on BBC primetime 11 years after the end of Top Of The Pops.

The six-part show will launch in October and will be broadcast live from BBC Television Centre in White City.

Radio 1 DJ James and Radio 1Xtra’s Dotty, also known as A.Dot, will share presenting duties with a different music star each week, who, as well as performing, will make “every episode a complete one-off”, the BBC said.

Host Greg James said: “We have been missing a primetime music show from our TV screens for far too long, so it’s fair to say being part of Sounds Like Friday Night is something I’m really, really excited about.

“One thing that’s fantastic about the show is being able to provide new and emerging acts a home alongside the megastars, introducing them to a new audience.

“Also having the opportunity to interview and have a laugh with some of the biggest stars in the world, on the actual telly, is completely brilliant. I can’t wait to get going!”

Fulwell 73 have risen to prominence over the years with a number of high-profile productions including celebrated sports films such as I Am Bolt, and producing music videos for the likes of One Direction, Little Mix and Olly Murs.

The team at Fulwell 73 also produce James Corden’s hugely successful Late Late Show in America and its popular segment Carpool Karaoke.

Though the company is based in Camden, they are such ardent SAFC fans that they have named their editing suites after former players Niall Quinn, Kevin Ball and Julio Arca and have spoken about their ambitions to make a film with the club.

Top Of The Pops, the world’s longest-running weekly music show, was axed after 42 years in 2006, after its format became dated in the wake of 24-hour music programming and digital downloads.