Frankie & the Heartstrings to headline celebration of North East music

Sunderland’s Frankie & the Heartstrings and The Lake Poets are topping the bill at a Teesside celebration.

To mark its second anniversary, NE Volume magazine will host seven hours of live music, starting from 4pm, at Arc in Stockton on Saturday, September 9.

As well as sets from some of Sunderland’s top musicians, it will feature performances from South Tyneside’s Boy Jumps Ship, Glass Caves, Velvoir, Abel Raise the Cain and Talk Like Tigers.

The gig follows Frankie and co’s successful headline slot at this year’s Summer Streets festival in Sunderland.

As well as running the Pop Recs culture hub in Stockton Road, the Mackem musicians are busy working on new material due to be released later this year.

Frontman Frankie Francis said: “We always look forward to playing the North East and it’s great to head up another festival.

“This gig will be a marker for us to knuckle down.

“We’ve been busy individually with stuff, having babies, running the shop, drinking and putting on festivals.

“Our label Wichita have extended our record deal, so after this gig we will be really focusing on writing our fourth record, so stay tuned.”

Martin Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets, from East Herrington, will also perform, fresh from supporting Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson at Live From Times Square in Newcastle.

His autumn 2015 debut, The Lake Poets, achieved critical acclaim and spawned the singles Your Face and Edinburgh. Since first being aired on BBC 6 Music, the former has racked up more than seven million plays on Spotify, while the latter was playlisted by Radio X.

Another highlight is set to be alt-punk outfit Boy Jumps Ship, who will be hitting the stage for what promises to be a fast-paced set.

Compared to the likes of Blink 182, the band released their debut album, Wake Up, in 2015.

Yorkshire alternative rock/indie outfit Glass Caves will also be paying Teesside a visit after playing at Stockton Calling this year.

The three-piece are well-known for busking on the streets of York, but they’ve moved from busking to playing the national circuit.

Also making an appearance at the event are Abel Raise the Cain, an orchestral post-rock outfit from Teesside who combine melodic choruses with chilling instrumentation.

Meanwhile, Talk Like Tigers, an up-and-coming female duo from Newcastle who formed last year, will be showcasing their unique synth sound.

Also from Newcastle, Velvoir are set to put in an artsy performance.

Aimed at gig-goers aged 14 and over, the gig at the 550-capacity is the biggest yet organised by the magazine and is aimed at bringing the North East music community together.

•Tickets for the NE Volume gig at Arc on September 9 priced at £14, are available at arconline.co.uk, by calling Arc Box Office on 01642 525190, by heading to ARC at Dovecot Street, Stockton, or by heading to Pop Recs in Stockton Road, Sunderland.

A minibus will also be running from the venue back to Pop Recs in Sunderland for £7 each.

If anyone would like their name added to the list, they need to email info@nevolume.co.uk