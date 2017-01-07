Frankie & the Heartstrings frontman takes on own radio show

Frankie & the Heartstrings frontman Frankie Francis will be helping to break new music acts when he takes on his own radio show.

The lead singer of the Sunderland indie pop outfit will be hitting the airwaves every afternoon from Monday to host Amazing Afternoons on Amazing Radio.

Combining his passion for new music with his training in broadcasting, the new role will see Frankie showcase emerging artists to help them reach a wider audience.

It’s a dream job for Frankie who studied TV and Radio at university. His love of the medium started as a child when he made his own radio shows on a reel to reel player at home.

He went on to do the SAFC commentary For Radio Sunderland for Hospitals for five years and, in his capacity as band frontman, is a regular on BBC 6Music and Talksport.

Frankie, from Houghton, said: “It’s always something I wanted to get into and after university I tried to get a job in radio, but it’s difficult to get into. “I’ve done cover work on Amazing Radio so when they approached me about a full time position it was a dream come true.”

Frankie Francis. Picture by Paul Swinney.

Frankie will be hosting Amazing Afternoons Monday to Friday from 3pm to 7pm on the North East-based station which broadcasts worldwide online and via mobile.

The singer said: “It’s a new music station so we’ll be breaking new acts. To have a chance to be involved in that side of the industry is amazing, pardon the pun. It’s so important to champion new music and give acts a chance to be heard.

“Amazing Radio gives that opportunity regardless of label/management support.”

But Frankie, who also curates the fan zone at SAFC and does the match day playlist, isn’t hanging up his mic with the Heartstrings.

This year will see the band, who are signed to Wichita Recordings, write their fourth album after earning critical acclaim for their previous records.

•Amazing Afternoons will be broadcast every weekday afternoon, 3-7pm, starting Monday, January 9. Listen at amazingradio.com, or via the Amazing Radio app.