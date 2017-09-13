Family rave returns to Sunderland nightclub

Pint-sized ravers will be ditching their dummies and grabbing their glo-sticks for the return of Big Fish Little Fish.

Following the success of a launch event in May, the family rave is heading back to Sunderland, with Mark Lowry, resident DJ from Newcastle club night Shindig, providing the tunes.

The heroes and villains-themed indoor family mini-festival will take place at Independent in Holmeside on Saturday, October 7 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Voted Best Family Event 2014 - 2017 at the Arts Council National Family Arts Festival, Big Fish Little Fish started in London 2013 and now plays crowds across the country from Inverness to Plymouth and Glastonbury Festival to the National Gallery.

The family rave includes a multi-sensory dance floor with club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons, balloons and a giant parachute dance. There is also a play area with tents and tunnels, a safe-space for babies with a ball pool and soft mats, alongside a themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Ruth Lee, North East manager for Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF), brought the event to the region after attending her first family rave in Galashiels.

She said: “I have a toddler and we both share a massive love for dance music, so this was perfect for us.

“At our first ever BFLF event in Galashiels we were both so excited about the whole idea and couldn’t wait to get involved to bring this to the North East, particularly given our love of dance music in the region.”

She added: “This will be our sixth event in the region, following the successful launch in Sunderland and three previous sell outs in Newcastle. It’s no surprise how popular Big Fish Little Fish has become of course, we are known all around the world for our nightlife in the region.”

Tickets are on sale now for the event from www.eventbrite.co.uk

