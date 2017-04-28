Ex-JLS singer Aston Merrygold to perform in Sunderland

Chart-topper Aston Merrygold will be taking to the stage in Sunderland next month.

The former JLS star is joining the line up at Sunderland-based radio station Sun FM’s birthday party, which is being held in the city's Keel Square on May 7.

The event, which takes place on the day of the Siglion Sunderland 10K and Half Marathon, is free of charge.

Merrygold will be the headline act at the party, fresh from a UK tour which has visited Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Pixie Lott was previously due to perform on the day, but has had to pull out due to other commitments.

The event is taking place between 12pm and 3pm.