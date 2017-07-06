Everything you need to know ahead of Sunniside Live festival

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Sunniside Live which has been extended to two days for the first time in its three year history.

Highlights will include headline sets from Happy Mondays, Heather Small, Incognito and The Farm.

Here’s our guide to everything you need to know ahead of the festival’s return to Sunniside Gardens tomorrow.

•Tickets - Anyone who has bought a ticket for the festival will have received an e-ticket. You will need your individual e-ticket bar code either printed or available to view on your phone on the day to get wristband, which will give you admittance to the festival.

As many people lost their original emails, new e-tickets were sent out recently. This is a duplicate ticket, so either one can be used if you already have one. As soon as your e-ticket is scanned/ checked in the other ticket will become void.

•Are there any tickets left?

Friday night has now sold out, as well as all VIP tickets, but there are a few standard tickets remaining for Saturday, priced £22.50. They are available to buy here





•Is food and drink allowed?

No outside food and drink is allowed into the site, but there will be bars and food stalls inside the festival.

•Are children allowed?

Children’s tickets are now sold out and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult (1:1 ratio) and have a child ticket.

•What’s the weather going to be like?

According to the Met Office forecast, the rain should have eased off by the time the gates open on Friday. It will be cloudy with temperatures of 19/20degrees on the Friday with a similar outlook for Saturday.

•Timings

Friday July 7

4pm - Doors open

4.45pm - Allister Whitehead

6.45pm - K Klass

8pm - Heather Small

9pm - Incognito

(DJ sets - Haze and Deja Brew DJs)

Saturday, July 8

Noon - Doors open

12.15pm - Gen Factor winners

1pm - Tabitha Jade

2pm - Vito

3pm - Nutopians - Battle of the Bands winners

4.15pm - Lord Swans

5.30pm - Social Room

6.45pm - Chris Helme

8pm - The Farm

9.15pm - Happy Mondays

(DJ sets - Haze and Deja Brew DJs)

•Highlights

As a media partner of the festival, the Echo will be there on both days bringing you highlights. You can watch them live on our social media platforms or see the coverage in Saturday’s and Monday’s papers.