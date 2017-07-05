Emerging band Picnic to play Sunderland’s Summer Streets festival

An up-and-coming Sunderland band will make their debut at the city’s biggest free music festival later this month.

Picnic are appearing at this year’s Summer Streets festival, which will be held on Saturday, July 15, in Thompson Park, Southwick.

Guitarist Eddie Scott, 20, said “We played the Sunniside Live festival last year, and we’re delighted to be playing Summer Streets this year.

“We did some radio interviews earlier in the year and one of the presenters mentioned that Summer Streets organiser Ross Millard was a fan of ours, and next thing we knew he’d emailed us asking if we would appear this year. We said yes straight away.”

Despite only being formed two years ago, seven-piece Picnic have already had national exposure thanks to a track of their’s being played during a fashion feature on This Morning.

The band – singer Robyn Walker, 19; drummer Matty Rawding 21; guitarist Daniel Baister 21; keyboard player Olivia Ord 18; trumpet player Beth White; bass guitarist Calum Wilson 18, and Eddie – juggle rehearsals, part-time jobs, exams and studying at college or university.

“It can be quite tricky and a couple from our original line-up have moved away to go to university elsewhere,” explained Eddie.

“We play our own material which is a mix of indie, jazz and pop,” he added.

Band members are from across Wearside – including Doxford Park, Millfield, Hetton and Easington Lane – and are on the look-out for a manager.

“We didn’t think we’d get this far or last this long, but we enjoy our music and we’d love to do a UK tour and we’d probably need a manager to help us do that,” said Eddie.

In the meantime, they’re concentrating on their Summer Streets performance: “We’re rehearsing hard for it, and we know a few of the other bands who are performing, especially Dennis,” added Eddie.

Frankie and the Heartstrings are this year’s headliners with other performers including northern indie band, Warm Digits; country trio and The Heavenly Thrillbillies.