Ed Sheeran adds a third North East stadium date to his tour

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran has added four extra dates to his UK tour after tickets sold out almost a year in advance.

It includes a third night at St James's Park in Newcastle, on Sunday June 10.

He is already sold out two dates at the stadium, on June 8 and 9, which are sold out.

The 26-year-old posted on Twitter: "More UK stadiums announced, this is bonkers x".

The new tickets went on sale at 9am today, and are likely to sell out too.

He will also play a third night in Glasgow, and a fourth in both Manchester and Cardiff.

Sheeran shared the news on Instagram with a clip of his cats lounging on a bed and wrote: "More stadium dates going up tomorrow in Europe too, as pretty much all of that has gone too. Couldn't find a picture to tweet so here are my cats being sleepy and cute x

The multi-million-selling artist will kick off his tour in Cork, Ireland, on May 4, and will travel through Great Britain, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany and Austria before finishing up in Warsaw next August.

It will also include two nights at London's Wembley Stadium on June 15 and 16.

Tickets for all the UK shows were snapped up within a day after they went on sale on Saturday.

As well as dominating the album chart this year with his third record Divide, released in March, Sheeran delighted his fans with a headline set on the last night of this year's Glastonbury Festival.