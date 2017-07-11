Durham’s Brass Festival returns with a bang

Musicians have been blowing their own trumpets to herald the return of Durham’s annual Brass Festival.

The celebration of brass has returned for an 11th year, showcasing a broad range of brass music, from Northern Soul and jazz greats, to 17th Century Venice and the best in traditional brass bands.

Back Chat Brass launch Durham's Brass Festival.

Events will take place in Durham City and beyond for the duration of the festival, which runs until Sunday, July 16.

The festival was launched in Durham’s Market Place, with music from street bands Back Chat Brass and classically-trained Oompah Brass, bringing their own

unique twist to rock, pop and film classics from the Rocky theme tune to Bohemian Rhapsody.

Across the ten-day festival, street bands are performing throughout the county at locations including Terrace Green in Seaham and Durham City’s Wharton Park.

Simon Henig, leader of Durham County Council, said: “Brass festival builds on our proud brass band heritage and is a contemporary and vibrant event which draws musicians and bands from across the world into the heart of Durham.

“Festivals like Brass help ensure that individuals, groups and organisations right across our county are encouraged to get involved and we are extremely proud of our community outreach programmes.”

Highlights will also include a celebration of one of the greatest jazz trumpeters of all time, Dizzy Gillespie, at Gala Theatre on Thursday and Venetian Surround Sound at Durham Cathedral on Friday.

The popular Streets of Brass, in which international street bands take over Durham City’s historic streets, will return this weekend for two days of fun.

•For full details of the festival and for tickets visit http://www.brassfestival.co.uk/





