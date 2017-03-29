Deer Shed Festival announces comedy shows for this year’s event

The north’s favourite family-friendly event, Deer Shed Festival, has announced its comedy shows for this year.

Deer Shed Festival returns to Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, from July 21 to 23.

With a capacity of just 7,000, it offers an intimate and welcoming atmosphere for the whole family.

Headliners are top funny-man and two-time Chortle Award nominee Hal Cruttenden, and one of the nation’s favourite comedy acts since he first hit the UK circuit, John Shuttleworth.

Among the highlights are familiar TV face Justin Moorhouse, the youngest-ever winner of the So You Think You’re Funny award for new acts at the Edinburgh Fringe Ivo Graham, and the North-East’s very own Patrick Monahan.

The full comedy line-up is:

Hal Cruttenden

John Shuttleworth

Justin Moorhouse

Ivo Graham

Josh Howie

Bec Hill

Tom Parry

Sarah Bennetto

Scummy Mummies

Nick Doody

Edd Hedges

Patrick Monahan

Dan Nightingale

Hannah Silvester

For more details about the festival, and to buy tickets, visit the website.