Deer Shed Festival announces comedy shows for this year’s event

The north’s favourite family-friendly event, Deer Shed Festival, has announced its comedy shows for this year.
Deer Shed Festival returns to Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, from July 21 to 23.
With a capacity of just 7,000, it offers an intimate and welcoming atmosphere for the whole family.
Headliners are top funny-man and two-time Chortle Award nominee Hal Cruttenden, and one of the nation’s favourite comedy acts since he first hit the UK circuit, John Shuttleworth.
Among the highlights are familiar TV face Justin Moorhouse, the youngest-ever winner of the So You Think You’re Funny award for new acts at the Edinburgh Fringe Ivo Graham, and the North-East’s very own Patrick Monahan.
The full comedy line-up is:
Hal Cruttenden
John Shuttleworth
Justin Moorhouse
Ivo Graham
Josh Howie
Bec Hill
Tom Parry
Sarah Bennetto
Scummy Mummies
Nick Doody
Edd Hedges
Patrick Monahan
Dan Nightingale
Hannah Silvester
For more details about the festival, and to buy tickets, visit the website.