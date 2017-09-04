Dave Stewart releases new album + win tickets to his homecoming gig at Sunderland Empire

Ahead of his much-anticipated homecoming gig this weekend, Dave Stewart has released his new album.

Nashville Sessions: The Duets, which is released on CD on Friday with a digital release available now, is a new collection that presents the best duets from the recording sessions at John McBride’s famed Blackbird Studio in Nashville that resulted in the album trilogy of The Blackbird Diaries.

The release caps off the trilogy with The Ringmaster General released in 2011 and Lucky Numbers released in 2013.

The third album features striking vocal performances by Stevie Nicks, Alison Krauss, Colbie Caillat, Joss Stone, Martina McBride and more.

Sunderland-born musician Dave will be bringing a flavour of Nashville to Wearside when he plays Sunderland Empire on Sunday night as part of his 65th birthday celebrations.

Despite a career spanning 40 years and 100 million album sales, this will be the first time the artist, producer, director and Eurythmics co-founder has performed on the Empire stage.

Dave Stewart to perform at Sunderland Empire Theatre

He’ll be bringing with him a host of top American musicians including steel guitar player Dan Dugmore, bass player Michael Rhodes, guitarist Tom Bukovac and drummer Chad Cromwell - who’ve played with the likes of Joss Stone, Sheryl Crow, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks and more.

The star has also chosen three local bands, Social Room, Lilliput and Picnic, to support him on the Sunderland date, as well as Easington Colliery Band who will join him on stage to help him bring to life two songs inspired by his childhood on Wearside.

One of only two gigs he’ll be performing in the UK to mark his milestone birthday, the gig will feature a selection of some of the tracks which made his name, as well as music he’s written for other artists.

Dave said: “I’m looking forward to playing lots of the hit songs I’ve written over the years in the legendary Sunderland Empire. I was born and grew up in Sunderland and have many great memories about my life there (I’m sure more will come flooding back).”

Picnic and Social Room are two of the local support acts

He added: “I was a struggling musician as a teenager in Sunderland so I chose to invite the three young local bands below to perform before me.”

During his creative partnership with Annie Lennox in Eurythmics, Dave produced a number of hits including Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), Love Is A Stranger, Here Comes The Rain Again, Would I Lie To You, There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) and Thorn In My Side.

He has gone on to craft songs for, and collaborate with, the likes of Mick Jagger, Bono, Tom Petty, and Gwen Stefani to name just a few and has played live with the likes of BB King, U2, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

Beyond his creative work as a musician, he is a renowned producer, author, director, photographer, filmmaker and philanthropist.

•Dave Stewart performs at Sunderland Empire on Sunday, September 10. Tickets from 0844 871 3022.

•To win a pair of tickets to the show, answer this question: which female singer partnered Dave in the Eurythmics? Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 1pm on September 8.

Nashville Sessions : The Duets

Tracklisting

1 Drowning In The Blues (with Alison Krauss)

2 All Messed Up (with Martina McBride)

3 Just Another Fall (with Diane Birch)

4 God Only Knows You Now (with Jesse Baylin)

5 Bulletproof Vest (with Colbie Caillat)

6 Cheaper Than Free (with Stevie Nicks)

7 Picnic For Two (with Joss Stone)

8 One Way Ticket To The Moon (with The Secret Sisters)

9 Nashville Snow (with Karen Elson)

10 Every Single Night (with Martina McBride)

11 You And I (with Laura Michelle Kelly)