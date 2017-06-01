Concert line-up announced for this year’s Sunderland International Airshow

The Lions of Zululand, pit pop band Dennis and a trip down musical memory lane will help this year’s Sunderland International Airshow take flight.

The Friday night evening launch, which will this year take place on July 21, has become a popular feature of the annual spectacular with large crowds expected at Cliffe Park in Seaburn.

Dennis

African performance group the Lions of Zululand will warm up the crowds from 4pm, before the main event at 6pm with an opening speech from the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Doris MacKnight.

The programme includes performances from Hetton based folkrock, roots and colliery brass band Dennis, fresh from sell-out shows across the country, before some of Europe’s top tribute acts provide a nineties music themed climax to the show before a fireworks finale at 9.45pm.

The ninety minute City Life programme celebrates the 25th anniversary of Sunderland being granted city status by Royal Assent, with music from the Spice Girls, Steps, Take That, Robbie Williams and Britpop era of Oasis, Pulp and Blur along with some of the 90’s greatest dance hits.

A full night’s flying programme including the Red Arrows and Typhoon Display team will provide a spectacular aerial backdrop to music from the stage with highlights also including ground base displays, activities and entertainment along the seafront.

The Mayor, Coun MacKnight said: “The Friday night musical launch event is a fantastic way to start the airshow experience, and this year has even more significance as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Sunderland being granted city status by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our city and our airshow have developed significantly over the past three decades, and the international headline acts entertaining the crowds with music from the 1990s are a great way to celebrate that.”

The night is free but there are also tickets available for anyone who’d like to enjoy the evening event from the hospitality lounge.