City choral society sing praises of Sunderland’s City of Culture bid

A Wearside choir has been singing the praises of Sunderland’s City of Culture 2021 bid.

At a rehearsal for its latest performance, members of Bishopwearmouth Choral Society took time out to support the bid, posing for pictures with the City of Culture photo frames.

The society is performing Mozart’s Mass in C Minor (Great Mass) and Mozart’s Solemn Vespers at Sunderland Minster tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Society chairperson Christine Alder said: “We’re happy to give our full support to Sunderland’s bid to become City of Culture 2021 – it would be transformational for the city and especially well-established cultural organisations like our choral society.

“Fingers crossed that our bid will be successful.”

Bid Director Rebecca Ball said: “We warmly welcome Bishopwearmouth Choral Society’s support for our bid. We’ve had terrific backing from the city’s cultural organisations all of whom are excited by the prospect of a successful bid.

“Being City of Culture 2021 would shine a spotlight on the city’s growing and ambitious arts and culture sector, as well as bringing national and international artists to the city.

“There’s no doubt that a successful bid would help organisations such as Bishopwearmouth Choral Society to grow and flourish and we thank them for their backing.”

The choral society’s performance on Saturday will be conducted by David Murray and star soloists Laurie Ashworth (soprano), Samantha Price (mezzo-soprano), Richard Pinkstone (tenor) and Alexander Robin Baker (baritone).

Tickets cost £14 for a nave seats (£8 concessions) and £8 for gallery seats which have a limited view. Tickets are available from society members or on the door on Saturday night.

Other cities bidding for the City of Culture title are: Coventry, Hereford, Paisley, Perth, Portsmouth, St David’s, Stoke-on-Trent, Swansea, Warrington and Wells.

The bid is being written by a team from Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, the University of Sunderland and Sunderland City Council. The bid will be submitted on April 28; a shortlist is then drawn up with four cities invited to submit second round bids in September with the winner being announced in Hull in December.

To find out more about the bid and what it could mean for Sunderland, visit www.sunderland2021.co.uk, and take part in the conversation on social media by including #sunderland2021 in your posts.