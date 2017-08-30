Chase Park Festival hailed as a hit

Organisers of this year’s Chase Park Festival have confirmed that its switch to Saltwell Park was a huge success after thousands of music fans and families descended on Gateshead at the weekend.

Festival-goers were treated to a headlining performance from Liverpool indie band The Coral who delighted fans with a set from their back catalogue which included hits such as Dreaming of You, Pass It On and In The Morning.

Local act Little Comets and Teesside’s folk pop outfit Cattle & Cane also proved a highlight.

Festival organiser Alistair McDonald said: “We are thrilled with the year’s festival. It has definitely been our biggest and best so far and the atmosphere was just incredible. We also thank the sun for making an appearance.

“Saltwell park really is a magical place to host a festival on a day like that.

“The feedback we’ve had for the new site has been fantastic, it’s great to see that people are getting behind the move to Saltwell Park.

“The bands were all brilliant; a real personal highlight for me was The Soundbeams’ performance and The Twist on our second stage, which is the home for our disabled artists.

“To see The Coral, one of the best bands of the 21st Century, play an absolutely storming headline set in the sun is also something many of us will never forget.”

Chase Park Festival has been heralded as the UK’s most inclusive festival thanks to its access for disabled musicians and guests.