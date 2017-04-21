Chart-topper Pixie Lott heads to Sunderland for radio station's birthday

Hit singer Pixie Lott is heading to Sunderland to celebrate the 20th anniversary of a Sunderland radio station.

The singer, songwriter and actress, whose first two singles Mama Do and Boys and Girls went straight to number one, is the special guest at Sun FM's free birthday bash in Keel Square.

Pixie Lott. Picture issued by Sun FM

Pixie will be the headline act, performing live on the day, which also includes entertainment, games and giveaways.

The event takes place on Sunday May 7 between 12-3pm, in time for the end of the Siglion Sunderland 10k and Half Marathon.