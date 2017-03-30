Busted confirmed as next act on South Tyneside Summer Festival line-up - with same £5 priority ticket charge

Boy rockers Busted have been confirmed on the line up for this year's summer gigs in South Tyneside.

Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne will take to the stage at Bents Park, South Shields on Sunday 16 July in the second of this year’s Sunday Concerts held as part of the South Tyneside Festival.

Famed for hits including Air Hostess, What I Go to School For, Crashed the Wedding and Year 3000, the double Brit-winning pop-rock trio returned to the spotlight last year after an 11-year break.

“We can’t wait to come to South Shields this summer to headline this exciting event,” said Busted.

“We always get a fantastic reception whenever we play the North East and we can’t wait to come back and entertain the people of South Tyneside.”

News of the Busted's date in South Shields comes after KT Tunstall was announced for the annual South Tyneside Summer Festival Concerts earlier this week.

South Tyneside Council has also announced both gigs will have £5 priority tickets available for fans desperate to secure their spot in Bents Park, but the concerts will remain free for those not wishing to pay for the guarantee.

The council said the priority access tickets had been introduced after the massive popularity of last year's gigs saw Bents Park full to capacity.

Busted will be joined at Bents Park by local acts The Understudies, Call on Sunday and Sonny.

The Understudies are a four-piece covers band who are all veterans of the local music scene.

They play an eclectic mix of rock, indie, punk and new wave music, and can regularly be found performing in pubs and bars across South Tyneside with their set list which includes tracks from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, ELO, David Bowie, The Police, and Talking Heads.

Call on Sunday, formerly known as The Waiters, are also South Shields born and bred and are no strangers to the Bents Park stage, having performed there in 2015 alongside 90s pop acts 5ive and Atomic Kitten.

The four-piece pop band have also supported the likes of Ed Sheeran, Nicole Scherzinger and Labrinth and with fans from all over Europe look set to be on the brink of big things.

South Shields teenager Sonny will be playing an acoustic set on the day. The 18-year-old, who got his first taste of fame when he auditioned for X Factor, has appeared at the festival previously, under his real name Stevie Tennet.

The singer-songwriter has already been tipped for big things, and is currently promoting his new music, described as a mix of indie, R&B, folk and soul.

Councillor Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce Busted as headliners at our second Sunday Concert this year, supported by two local bands.

“We know how popular the Busted boys are, and we expect this could possibly be our biggest concert of the year, so we’re urging fans to pick up one of our Priority Access Tickets if they don’t want to miss out, as I am sure we will reach capacity very quickly for this one.”