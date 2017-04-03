Billy Ocean to headline North East festival

It’s been announced that Billy Ocean will perform a headline set at this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

The British music legend will take to the stage for a family concert day taking place as part of the festival in the surroundings of Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Sunday, July 9.

The Grammy award-winning singer, who proved a hit at the South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2015, is best-known for his hits Love Really Hurts Without You, Caribbean Queen, Suddenly, When the Going Gets Tough, Get Outta My Dreams and Get into My Car.

Festival director Steve Bishop said: “Sunday afternoon in the Priory features around six hours of live music, along with activities for young children and great food and drink available from some of the region’s best street food traders.

“We know how popular Billy is in the North East so we’re really excited to welcome him to the festival for the first time.”

A show from Ian Hunter, leader of 70’s rock legends Mott the Hoople, has also been announced as part of the festival at Playhouse Whitley Bay. Ian Hunter and the Rant Band perform on Monday, July 3 with a huge catalogue of work to choose from including All The Way From Memphis, Once Bitten, Twice Shy and All The Young Dudes.

Mouth of the Tyne Festival’s multi-award winning line-up includes a sold out show by British alternative rockers Elbow, and concerts from singer-songwriters Laura Marling and Tom Odell.

The event, now in its thirteenth year, has welcomed a vast range of artists to North Tyneside including James Bay, Paul Weller, Will Young, The Script and James Morrison. International street entertainers are once again expected to perform in the village for visitors and residents.

•Tickets for Billy Ocean cost £20 for adults and £10 for children and go on sale 9am on Friday, April 7 at www.ticketmaster.co.uk