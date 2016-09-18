Bay City Rollers and Sweet will take music fans back to the 70s

Music fans of a certain age can relive their youth at a pre-Christmas gig at a North East venue.

Scottish pop idols the Bay City Rollers have reunited for a special festive show at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Saturday, 17 December, and support will come from fellow 70s stars Sweet.

The Rollers were one of the most sensational pop acts of the decade, creating hysteria wherever they went, and selling an estimated 120 million records along the way.

They enjoyed a string of UK Top 10 hits, including Shang-A-Lang, Summerlove Sensation and Remember (Sha La La La), plus two consecutive No.1s, Bye Bye Baby, and Give A Little Love.

The band continued touring and recording into the early 1980s, before going on hiatus in 1987.

They have reformed several times in various guises, most recently for a big show at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow last year.

News of the Newcastle show marks an about-turn for the band, who fell out very publicly in July, when they vowed never to perform together again.

Guitarist Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood parted company with his fellow original Rollers Les McKeown and Alan Longmuir.

This week, after a lot of soul searching, talking and man-hugging, they agreed to settle their differences once and for all, and are set to bring some real festive cheer to their fans.

The trio have form for their disagreements over the years, but this time they want to do right by their army of loyal fans and frontman McKeown says they want to spread a little happiness.

“We know how much it upsets the fans when we fall out, and we thought it would make a nice early Christmas present by letting them know we’re all back together again for the December shows.

“We seem to find it hard to let go of all the things that haunted us from the past. We were all controlled by suspicion and mistrust. We just couldn’t shake it off…until now.

"We decided we can’t be tied to the past forever and this was healing for ourselves. We just want the fans to be happy. They are amazing and so loyal.

"They deserve to get the best show and the best Christmas party ever, and that’s what we are going to give them."

Supported comes from the latest incarnation of glam-rock legends Sweet, who had huge hits themselves with songs like Ballroom Blitz, Fox On The Run, Blockbuster and Wig Wam Bam.

Tickets for the show, priced £32.50 plus the usual booking fees, are available now at the box office or online HERE.