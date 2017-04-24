Bananarama reform and announce North East tour date

Get ready to backcomb your barnet - the original Bananarama are back.

Siobhan Fahey re-joins Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward for a tour which is coming to Newcastle City Hall on Wednesday, November 15 this year.

The girl group that defined the ‘80s are back to their original, record-breaking line up for the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, April 26 for the series of UK gigs, which will be the first time the trio has toured together.

“Keren and I have toured as a duo for years, but we never toured or played live with Siobhan,” explains Sara. “We’ve been talking about this idea for a while and now the moment has finally arrived it’s incredibly exciting! Lots of fans have often asked ‘please just do one tour with Siobhan,’ so now their wishes have come true.”

Keren said: ““We’ll be performing all the hits and some surprises too, I really can’t wait it’s going to be an amazing party every night.”

“These were my formative years,” adds Siobhan. “I never thought it would happen again. It’s like going back down the road to find a piece of myself that I left back then. The older I get, the more I realise it was pretty magical.”

Since their last performance as a trio on The Brits in 1988, Keren and Sara have continued as Bananarama, releasing records and touring to global audiences. Siobhan went on to have hit singles and albums around the world as part of Shakespears Sister before becoming a solo artist.

Bananarama made it into the Guinness Book Of Records as the most successful female group of all time after having more hit singles than any other girl band ever.

To date they have had 30 chart hits and have hit the top of charts around the world. In the US, Venus became their first #1 single on the Billboard chart where their combined record sales were over 40 million.

•Bananarama plays Newcastle City Hall on Wednesday, November 15 2017. Tickets are from £51.00 and can be purchased at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box office on 08448 11 21 21 (Calls cost 7ppm plus your phone company’s access charge).