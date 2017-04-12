April 12, 1979: Kate Bush plays Sunderland

She may at the centre of an ongoing row over whether or not she turned down America's prestigious Coachella music festival.

But there's no doubt about the fact that singer Kate Bush played Sunderland as part of one of only two extensive tours she has ever undertaken.

Bush, only a year after debut single Wuthering Heights topped the British single charts while she was still a teenager, appeared on April 12, 1979, at the Empire Theatre.

We'd love to know your memories of the show. Either post them below or on our Facebook page.

To get you in the mood, here's the set list from 38 years ago.

Moving

The Saxophone Song

Room for the Life

Them Heavy People

The Man With the Child in His Eyes

Egypt

L'amour Looks Something Like You

Violin

In the Warm Room

Fullhouse

Strange Phenomena

Hammer Horror

Kashka from Baghdad

Don't Push Your Foot on the Heartbrake

Wow

Coffee Homeground

In Search of Peter Pan

Symphony in Blue

Feel It

Kite

James and the Cold Gun

Oh England My Lionheart

Wuthering Heights