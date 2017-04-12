April 12, 1979: Kate Bush plays Sunderland

She may at the centre of an ongoing row over whether or not she turned down America's prestigious Coachella music festival.
But there's no doubt about the fact that singer Kate Bush played Sunderland as part of one of only two extensive tours she has ever undertaken.
Bush, only a year after debut single Wuthering Heights topped the British single charts while she was still a teenager, appeared on April 12, 1979, at the Empire Theatre.
To get you in the mood, here's the set list from 38 years ago.
Moving
The Saxophone Song
Room for the Life
Them Heavy People
The Man With the Child in His Eyes
Egypt
L'amour Looks Something Like You
Violin
In the Warm Room
Fullhouse
Strange Phenomena
Hammer Horror
Kashka from Baghdad
Don't Push Your Foot on the Heartbrake
Wow
Coffee Homeground
In Search of Peter Pan
Symphony in Blue
Feel It
Kite
James and the Cold Gun
Oh England My Lionheart
Wuthering Heights