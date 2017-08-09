Annual concert which helped foster the talents of Field Music and Futureheads to be held at Sunderland park

Live music will ring out at Mowbray Park at an event which has featured some of the city’s biggest musical names.

Members of The Futureheads, Field Music and The Lake Poets have all honed their sound through performing at the Smile Concert, which has been held annually at Mowbray Park’s bandstand since 1994.

Annual Smile Concert from Sunderland Music Workshop in the Mowbray Park bandstand

The concert is organised by Sunderland Music Workshops, a city music hub based at Deptford and Millfield Community Centre that has helped young people reach their musical potential for decades.

It will return to the bandstand this year on Saturday, August 19, with performances from Myracustic, Fire Lady Luck, Morgan Faith, Tammy Proctor, Trinity Tweddle, Davey Blyth, Gregg Moss, Megan Berry, Dave Murray and Anthony Vacher.

Dave Murray, founder and co-ordinator of Sunderland Music Workshops, said: “For many performers this is their first time performing live. They practice all year for this event and it’s great to see them on the stage and to see their confidence grow.

“They come to the workshops, sometimes with a different musical interest, but this helps them find their voice. We have some really talented musicians performing, covering everything from a sound like the early days of The Eagles to crooner music.”

Dave added: “I’ve had many offers to move the concert to another location, but I think it’s really important to hold it at the bandstand. It’s always been there, bands like The Futureheads have played the bandstand for the concert in their early days, and I’ll never move it. I call it the Bandstand of Dreams.

“This event is all about the community. It’s an event where people can walk past the bandstand and think ‘what’s that?’. Then they walk over, sit down and listen to some great music, and it’s all free.”

•The Smile Concert, supported by Sunderland Museum, Sunderland City Council, Sunderland Music Hub and Arts Council England, takes place on August 19 from 12pm until 4pm.

Entry is free.