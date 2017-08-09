Album review: Lal and Mike Waterson – Bright Phoebus

This cult classic - often referred to as British folk music’s Sgt Pepper - was originally released in 1972 but has remained pretty much unavailable for 45 years until now, thanks to this re-issue by those good people at Domino.

The singing siblings are now both sadly deceased, but they are captured at their peak of their powers here.

Lal sounds dreamlike and eerie on Fine Horseman and Mike powerful on the title track, an ode to Greek solar god Apollo.

The Scarecrow is an achingly haunting ballad that hints of child sacrifice in the crop fields similar to The Wicker Man.

Weird and wonderful.