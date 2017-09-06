‘A lovely way to spend the evening’ - we review Mark Radcliffe at the Sage

Mark Radcliffe is best known for his daytime radio show on BBC 6 Music and presenting BBC’s coverage of the Glastonbury Festival.

But he proved to be an engaging performer and singer-songwriter in his one man show at the Sage’s smaller hall.

Radcliffe regaled the audience with stories of music’s most famous names from his career as a radio producer and presenter.

And he showed he is a pretty nifty guitarist and singer with his self-penned songs of middle aged angst and ennui.

He has pretty much been there and done it all in his 30-year career in TV and radio and has some amusing stories from over the years.

He certainly has no time for local lad Sting and his hilarious tale of the rock star entering a post Brit Awards party bare-chested with a snake around his neck sets the bar for the evening.

Tales of David Bowie nicking his copy of Viz are intersperced with reflections of his student days and the Lancashire lad’s first visits to that there London.

His own songs and lyrics are pretty good too, played on a lovely-sounding Gretsch guitar.

Covering subjects from ageing, grandads to dead dogs floating down the Irwell, they are wryly observed and lovingly performed.

Radcliffe’s show is a lovely way to spend an evening and this reviewer will certainly look forward to seeing him again.