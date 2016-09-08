Have you got what it takes to shine at Sunderland Pride?

Have you got what it takes to shine at this year’s Sunderland Pride.

The city’s streets will once more be brought to life with a rainbow of colour for the annual parade and celebration of diversity, which takes place this year on Sunday, September 25.

Staff from Empire Cinemas and Grosvenor Casino, Sunderland, geting ready for the forthcoming Pride's Got Talent event

Headline acts for the celebration in Park Lane will include tributes to Little Mix and Beyonce, but there’s still a place in the spotlight up for grabs.

Pride’s Got Talent will take place at Grosvenor Casino, Sunniside, this Saturday with a top prize of a slot on the Sunderland Pride stage.

Runners up will also receive studio time at Bakerland Studios and VIP cinema tickets to Empire Cinema.

Ben Spence, marketing manager for Empire Sunderland, will be joining the judging panel as part of a series of Pride events being hosted by the cinema.

He said: “This is the first year the cinema has got involved with Sunderland Pride, it’s a great event for the city that gets bigger each year.

“We’ve been helping the committee to raise the funds needed to stage the event, so we had an Ab Fab night earlier in the year and we’re also supporting Pride’s Got Talent.

“On Sunday, September 11 we’ll also be screening the film Pride and anyone who donates will get a free scoop of Ben & Jerry’s.”

Pride’s Got Talent promises to be a glamorous night of free entertainment which will feature a red carpet and prosecco reception, as well as a Hairspray performance from The Bunker.

There will also be a roulette fundraiser charity tournament on the night with prizes up for grabs.

Staff from the cinema and casino will be joining this year’s Pride parade on September 25, which will depart from the Burdon Road entrance to the Civic Centre at noon before making its way through the city centre.

Entertainment will take place in Park Lane from 12.45pm and will run until 7pm.

• For more information on Pride’s Got Talent or to reserve a seat contact 0191 510 6400.