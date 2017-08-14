Football talk-ins to be held at Sunderland’s Peacock pub

Black Cats fans are being invited to have their say with Sunderland fans and former players, at free talk-ins ahead of every weekend home game.

Wise Men Say, run by two Sunderland AFC supporters, Gareth Barker and Stephen Goldsmith, will be speaking at The Peacock to share their thoughts ahead of every weekend Championship home match.

Gareth and Stephen, whose podcast has gained a loyal following, will be using the upstairs space in The Peacock to host free-to-attend live pre-match shows, that will give fans the chance to hear expert opinions from former players, and to take part in a Q&A session, where they can have their say and hear from other fans.

The talk-ins, which are family-friendly, will run three hours ahead of kick off, with 90 minutes of live chat, Q&As and the chance to win a range of prizes from signed shirts to football memorabilia.

Gareth said: “This season is set to be a rollercoaster ride – anyone who follows football knows just what a tough and unpredictable place the Championship can be.

“We had a rocky ride during pre-season but have managed to get four points from two games. It will be interesting to see how this plays out across the season as we try to bounce back under Simon Grayson. There will be much to discuss, I am sure, and we look forward to seeing Sunderland’s loyal fans every weekend home match this season.”

He added: “We’ll be following the same format that fans of the podcast will be used to, with a different expert on hand each week to give their opinions. And there will be plenty of opportunities for discussion with fans to see what they think. We’ll be sticking around until an hour before kick-off, so there should be time to reflect on the teamsheet too.”

The first Wise Men Say talk in at The Peacock will be held ahead of Sunderland’s 5.30pm clash against Leeds on August 19.

Dan Luke, general manager at The Peacock, said: “The Peacock is perfectly placed to attract football fans, with the Stadium of Light a stone’s throw from the pub.”