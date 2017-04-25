What to expect from Sunderland Shorts Film Festival

Emerging filmmakers from across the globe are preparing to showcase their talent at the city’s international film festival.

With a list of directors that reads more like a destination map, Sunderland is poised to welcome the best of international up-and-coming film talent next month.

Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, which takes place between May 4-6, is a celebration of filmmaking flair from around the world.

In its third year, the pop-up festival will show 54 films from 28 countries including Israel, France, Japan, Switzerland, USA and Belgium, to name a few.

Just some of the international films on show include And So Do I directed by Jana Younes from Lebanon, Right as Rain directed by Sylvia Zhang from Canada, and Glass House directed by Norwegian Erik Ivar Saether.

The festival, which attracted more than 150 submissions, will have seven screenings across the city at various venues.

Festival organiser, Anne Tye, said: “Sunderland Shorts shines a creative spotlight on our city and we want to welcome as many talented artists and creative maestros from across the globe as we can.

“We feel that bringing in different ideas, cultures and styles can only help develop and inspire our own domestic talent – maybe even forge a few relationships that could result in future collaboration.”

As well as a range of countries, the range of genres is also vast, with something to satisfy even the harshest of film critic.

Movie buffs can choose from comedy, drama, documentaries, animation, sci-fi and art/experimental.

Heather’s Painting directed by American Freddie Connor is described as a drama with themes of loss and grief, while German film Love, directed by Nicolai Tegeler, is an unexpected comedy.

Even the inspiration behind the festival is global. In 2006, Sunderland were the only non-capital city to sign the Friendship Agreement with Washington DC.

The two cities now work in partnership to provide economic, educational and cultural benefits to the people of Sunderland.

Sunderland Short Film Festival is inspired by Washington DC’s version, DC Shorts.

For listings visit www.sunderlandshorts.co.uk







