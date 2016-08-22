Qashqais to take on the Death Star? Nissan joins forces with Star Wars for Rogue One project

Nissan has signed a deal with Lucasfilm as Star Wars fans eagerly await the release of Rogue One.

The car manufacturing giant, which employs thousands of workers at its Sunderland plant, is one of five well-known brands including General Mills, Gillette, Nissan and Verizon to join a global promotional campaign for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which opens on December 16.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with such a remarkable group of promotional partners for 'Rogue One,'" said Lynwen Brennan, general manager of Lucasfilm.

"This first in a series of Star Wars standalone films represents an exciting new era for bothStar Wars and Lucasfilm, and the partners joining us on this exciting journey have each designed a stellar campaign capturing the spirit and camaraderie of 'Rogue One.'"

"With their specific, custom-designed campaigns and innovative programs, the five internationally respected global brands are poised to complement the tempo and tone of the overall marketing campaign of this first-ever standalone Star Wars story."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be the second Disney-made film to hit the screens since the entertainment giant took over the franchise.

It doesn't follow on from the last film, The Force Awakens, however, but is a separate standalone film set between the prequel and original trilogies.

It charts the beginnings of the Rebellion, where a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction.