Oscar nominations 2017: The list in full

It's undoubtedly the biggest night in film - but who are you rooting for at the Oscars? Here is the nomination list in full.
Best Picture
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Fences
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress
Emma Stone – La La Land
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Ruth Negga – Loving
Best Actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington – Fences
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Dev Patel – Lion
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Lion – Luke Davies
Fences – August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
Best Original Screenplay
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
20th Century Women – Mike Mills
Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Bradford Young – Arrival
Greig Fraser – Lion
James Laxton – Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto – Silence
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Moana
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Fire at Sea
Life, Animated
Best Foreign Language Film
Tanna – Australia
Land of Mine – Denmark
Toni Erdmann – Germany
The Salesman – Iran
A Man Called Ove – Sweden
Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“The Empty Chair” - Jim: The James Foley Story
Best Original Score
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Jackie – Mica Levi
Passengers – Thomas Newman
Best Film Editing
La La Land – Tom Cross
Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Costume Design
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi
A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow
Best Production Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Arrival – Patrice Vermette
Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
The Mute’s House
The White Helmets
Watani: My Homeland
Best Short Film (Animated)
Pearl
Pear and Cider Cigarettes
Piper
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Best Short Film (Live-Action)
Ennemis Interieurs
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et la TGV
Sing