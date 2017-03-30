It trailer gives closer look at Stephen King's terrifying clown Pennywise

It's time to think about what you're afraid of.

The latest trailer for Stephen King's It has been released - and it gives horror fans across the globes a tantalising peek at Pennywise the clown, who will return to our nightmares later this year.

Starring Bill Skarsgård as the drain-dwelling clown and directed by Andrés Muschietti, It: (Part 1 - The Losers' Club) follows the story of a group of young people forced to face their fears as children disappear across their hometown of Derry, Maine.

Based on King's 1986 novel, the film will also star Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Richie Tozier

It's due to be released on September 8.

Pennywise makes an appearance in the new trailer. Picture: Warner Bros. on YouTube.