From Trainspotting to Transformers - 30 films to look out for in 2017

Film fanatics can look forward to a bumper year in 2017.

From sequels to Trainspotting and Star Wars to a new release from Pixar, there’s set to be something for everyone over the next 12 months.

Lego Batman

We’ve teamed up with Empire Cinema to give you a round up of the top 30 films and their release dates for the year.

1.Star Wars: Episode VIII - 15 December 2017

2. Beauty And The Beast - 17 March 2017

3. Despicable Me 3 - 30 June 2017

4. Paddington 2 - 10 November 2017

5. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - 28 April 2017

6. Justice League - 17 November 2017

7. Lego Batman - 10 February 2017

8. Fast & Furious 8 - 14 April 2017

9. Fifty Shades Darker - 10 February 2017

10. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge - 26 May 2017

11. Spider-Man: Homecoming - 07 July 2017

12. War For The Planet Of The Apes - 14 July 2017

13. Transformers: The Last Knight - 23 June 2017

14. Sing - 27 January 2017

15. Dunkirk - 21 July 2017

16. Alien Covenant - 19 May 2017

17. Lego Ninjago - 13 October 2017

18. Thor: Ragnarok - 27 October 2017

19. Wonder Woman - 02 June 2017

20. Coco - 01 December 2017

21. Kingsman: The Golden Circle - 29 September 2017

22. Kong: Skull Island - 10 March 2017

23. The Mummy - 09 June 2017

24. Blade Runner 2049 - 06 October 2017

25. Valerian - 21 July 2017

26. Trainspotting 2 - 27 January 2017

27. Logan - 03 March 2017

28. Boss Baby - 07 April 2017

29. Jumanji - 29 December 2017

30. Murder On The Orient Express - 24 November 2017