Everything you need to know about Sunderland International Airshow 2017

It's nearly that time again! Eyes to the skies for 2017's Sunderland International Airshow, which is flying in this weekend.

Starting on Friday with what promises to be a spectacular launch party, the airshow welcomes thousands of visitors to Sunderland each year - and 2017 looks set to be a huge success. Here is some of the need-to-know information ahead of one of the biggest weekends in the city's calendar.

*We will be at this weekend's airshow reporting live - so make sure you check online for all of the latest news.