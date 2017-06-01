WIN: Cocktails 100ft up at Newcastle in the Sky

Fancy a sky-high Singapore Sling or even a moonlit Mojito?

We’ve teamed up with Newcastle in the Sky, the event which sees diners suspended 100 feet in the air for a series of pop-up restaurants, to give away a pair of tickets to a night time cocktail flight.

Joshy Jin

Worth £75 each, the tickets will give you and a guest the chance to sip cocktails in style when the unique sky table returns to Performance Square outside Sage Gateshead this summer.

There will be a number of sittings each day of the event, which runs from August 24-29, including breakfast, lunch, champagne high tea, dinner and cocktails.

Chefs with a head for heights will be swapping their stations at Newcastle restaurants including Six, Browns, Aveika, Hawthorns, Chaophraya, Artisan, La Yuan and The Vermont Hotel to whip up dishes for daring diners, while cocktails will be prepared by mixologists from Livello and The Gin Bar.

They’ll be serving 22 guests per flight, who are securely fastened into their seats around a central table.

The Sky Table

One of the chefs looking forward to getting his head in the clouds is Joshy Jin from La Yaun, Newcastle’s only specialist Szechuan restaurant.

After opening his first restaurant in November, Joshy is aiming to make his mark on the region’s dining scene with the spicy Szechuan recipes he honed whilst undergoing three years of training in China at some of the nation’s finest five-star hotels.

Though his restaurant is set on the edge of Newcastle’s China Town, filled with Far East eateries, he says it brings a different flavour that really turns up the heat.

“I’ve lived in Newcastle for many years and love Szechuan food myself,” explained the chef and restaurant owner. “Although there is a lot of Chinese restaurants in the area there wasn’t a restaurant focusing purely on Szechuan food. I wanted my restaurant to have a different focus and to bring something different to the area.

“There are eight big cuisines in China. Szechuan being one of them and one of the most famous. Chengdu is the capital of the province the food comes from, Sichuan, and has been named as City of Gastronomy by Unesco because of its rich flavours, and there are very few cities in the world with that title.”

The cuisine’s bold flavours are typified by the use of Ma La sauce, a fiery mix of Sichuan pepper and chili pepper which gives the food a tingling and numbing sensation on the lips.

“The chili pepper was brought to China in the 16th century as a plant and flower from South America,” explained Joshy. “Chinese chefs mixed the two peppers together and it produced a flavour that’s very addictive.”

The chef says his restaurant focuses on a more select number of dishes than most of its contemporaries.

“Other Chinese restaurants tend to have a lot of manpower because they have so many dishes,” he said. “But I wanted to focus on perfecting the dishes so we offer a selection of about 15 on the menu.”

The businessman says he’s delighted to be asked to take part in this year’s Newcastle in the Sky alongside more established chefs.

“I was thrilled to be invited to take part,” he said. “As an independent start up, to be considered to take part shows a lot of faith in us by the organisers and shows we’re getting a good reputation.

“It’s something diners don’t usually get to experience and it seems like people have a lot of fun up there. I’ve been working hard on the dishes for the night and will have a mixture of meat and vegetable dishes.”

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to a cocktail flight on the evening of August 23, the night before the event begins, answer this question:

What is the capital city of the Sichuan province

A) Chengdu

B) Beijing

C) Harbin.

Fill in your answer and full contact details on a postcard and return it to Cocktail Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email your answer and full contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Closing date: Thursday, June 8.

Winners must be aged 18 and over and the tickets are non-transferable.

Newcastle in the Sky is not recommended for women who are more than six months pregnant.