When will Miller & Carter open? + how to apply for a job

Work is due to begin on the transformation of the Harvester pub in Fulwell into a Miller & Carter steakhouse.

There’s been much anticipation about the national chain’s arrival in the city, which will see an extensive renovation of the Newcastle Road pub, starting on May 15.

An example of the steaks on offer

It will cease trading as the Miller’s Inn from that date and is due to reopen at the end of June as the city’s first Miller & Carter, which is also part of the same Mitchells & Butlers group.

Recruitment has already begun for 30 new staff members for the site, including chefs, waiting staff and bartenders.

The opening follows the success of the chain’s restaurant in Newcastle.

Tim Ellis, regional business manager, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing a brand new Miller & Carter to Sunderland, which will be the second restaurant we’ve opened in the North East on the back of the ongoing success of our flagship Miller & Carter Newcastle steakhouse.

The Miller's Inn will close on May 15

“We can’t wait to introduce Wearsiders to our award-winning 30 day aged steak, all delivered in a luxurious restaurant environment, that we’re so well known for across the UK, and we will hopefully become a firm favourite within the area.”

Speaking about the recruitment drive, he said the firm was looking for people with a passion for steak.

He said: “Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality - both food and service, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks. We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening in a month’s time.”

The chain offers a choice of 12 cuts, including a 30oz Longbone Tomahawk and sirloin, which are reared on sustainable British and Irish farms, before being matured for at least 30 days.

•To apply for a role at Miller & Carter Sunderland, contact general manager Tony Arnold on Tel: 07800898869.