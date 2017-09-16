Victorian tearoom with period photographic twist opens in Sunderland

Fancy taking afternoon tea like a Victorian?

A new tearoom is giving diners the chance to enjoy the traditional treat while dressed in period garb.

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street. From left Joy Hamilton with sister owner Eve Holt

Victorian Eve’s has opened in the former Vestry Tearooms, named after the popular pub which once occupied the site, in Fawcett Street.

As well as offering afternoon teas, breakfasts and lunches, the tearoom includes a rail of Victorian and Edwardian costumes and a dedicated photo area where people can be photographed in the outfits.

The new venture is the brainchild of businesswoman Eve Holt.

She said: “The site had been The Old Vestry Tearooms for about three / four years, but it closed down around February time. I was looking for a new opportunity and this was exactly the kind of place I was looking for. I’d had the idea for a Victorian tearoom for a while and this fits perfectly. I didn’t want to just open a regular cafe or tearoom, I wanted it to be a business people will remember.”

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street.

Eve spent months collecting vintage furnishings and trinkets for the venture from auction houses and eBay and she says the features are proving popular.

“We’ve only been open a couple of weeks but we’ve had great feedback,” she said. “Everything is vintage, from the tea sets to the pictures on the walls. “There’s something different everywhere you look. People seem really pleased to see the tearooms open again and we already have book clubs and baby clubs wanting to meet here. It’s a large site so they can fit their pushchairs in and there’s plenty of space.”

Speaking about the photography element, she said: “We bought the hats from eBay but all the costumes have been hand-made, we have a large selection, right down to Victorian christening gowns. Groups can even have their photos taken having afternoon tea dressed like a Victorian. We then print the images off in sepia for them to take home.”

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street. From left Joy Hamilton with sister owner Eve Holt

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street.

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street.

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street.

Victorian Eve's new tea room on Fawcwtt Street.