Top chefs to host Experimental Diner pop-up restaurant at aircraft museum

A new dining concept it set to take off at the aircraft museum in Washington.

The North East Land, Sea and Air Museum, formerly RAF Usworth, will be taken over by some of the region’s top chefs for the latest in a series of pop up kitchens by The Experimental Diner.

After successes with transforming the historic Alderman Fenwick’s House and Newcastle Castle into makeshift fine dining venues, the event is touching down at the aircraft museum.

To coincide with Halloween, the museum, which is a favourite with paranormal groups, will host a series of restaurant sittings on October 29 and 30.

On the Sunday, Hugo Embleton-Black and Simon Whitehead, sous chefs from the celebrated Peace and Loaf restaurant in Jesmond will be whipping up creative dishes, while Sunday will see Gareth Clarke, head chef at Hinnies in Whitley Bay create some rustic North East favourites.

Ahead of their meals, diners will be taken on a ghoulish guided tour of the exhibits.

The museum’s wartime hangers, which feature 30 aircraft as well as wartime artefacts, have influenced the menus which will be an interpretation of dishes from the period.

There will be two sittings each night, one at 5.30pm and another at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now priced at £80 per person for a four course dinner with a welcome drink and wine. Bookings must be in groups of two or four. Any other party sizes must contact The Experimental Diner before booking.

Tickets available from http://theexperimentaldiner.co.uk/

