Top butchers to open steakhouse at popular Sunderland pub

A popular butchers is raising the ‘steaks’ by branching into the restaurant business.

Stirk’s Butchers have announced they are taking over The Wavendon in Barnes and will be transforming the well-known pub into a steakhouse bar and grill.

The Broadway is set to open on June 2

As well as a complete refurbishment, which will take place over five weeks, the site will be renamed The Broadway and will open its doors for business on June 2.

The site has been taken over by butcher John Stirk and his business partner Richard Cooney.

John, who owns Stirk’s Butchers in Grangetown, Fulwell and Pallion, said: “I am delighted to be restoring The Wavendon to its former glory. We really want to make it a place locals want to visit.

“I know what it takes to make a business successful and I know my customer base inside out. We’re excited to be offering people a place to relax and enjoy some great food and drink.”

The business partners are hoping to attract people from across the North East to their new venture.

Richard said: “I have 25 years of experience in the licensed trade industry and 19 years of this was with Vaux brewery. I couldn’t be happier to be taking on this new venture with John. I’m a local lad and used to live on The Broadway when I was a young boy, so taking over The Wavendon really is a dream come true for me.”

John says he hopes to build on the success of his Stirk’s Butchers brand, which he set up seven years ago.

After setting up the first store in Grangetown, the business has grown to three stores and employs 30 people in the city.

Each week, Stirk’s produces between 2,500 to 3,000 meat packs and 20,000 links of sausage per week.