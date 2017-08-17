Seaham Hall’s Byron’s restaurant announced as one of top places to dine in UK

Have your say

Seaham Hall’s Byron’s restaurant has been ranked amongst the best in the country, according to The Good Food Guide.

The prestigious guide has today revealed its top places to dine in the UK for its 2018 edition, with Byron’s amongst a handful of new North East entries in the publication.

The guide celebrates fine dining and each year publishes a Top 50 guide to restaurants, as well as a list of recommendations and discoveries from regional areas.

The Raby Hunt, near Darlington, is the only North East restaurant to make it into the coveted Top 50, and is ranked at no.37, with Byron’s becoming the only East Durham restaurant to feature in a pick of local eateries.

There are 1235 entries in total in the Guide, with only the Top 50 ranked.

Others highlighted from the North East include The Patricia in Jesmond, Newcastle; Riley’s Fish Shack in Tynemouth, Bistro Forty Six in Jesmond and The Orangery at Rockcliffe Hall, near Darlington.

The Good Food Guide is compiled by combining reader feedback on restaurants up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of industry experts.

The Good Food Guide 2018 is published by Waitrose on September 4.

The Top 50 restaurants from The Good Food Guide 2018 - with a score out of 10

1 Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall (10)

2 L’Enclume, Cumbria (10)

3 Pollen Street Social, London (9)

4 Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire (9)

5 The Fat Duck, Berkshire (9)

6 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London (9)

7 Hedone, London (8)

8 Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Tayside (8)

9 Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London (8) New

10 Casamia, Bristol (8)

11 Bohemia, Jersey (8)

12 Ynyshir, Powys (8)

13 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London (8)

14 Fraiche, Merseyside (8)

15 Marcus, London (8)

16 Le Champignon Sauvage, Glos (8)

17 Adam Reid at The French, Manchester (8)

18 The Ledbury, London (8)

19 André Garrett at Cliveden, Berkshire (8)

20 Midsummer House, Cambridgeshire (8)

21 Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, London (8)

22 The Peat Inn, Fife (8)

23 The Kitchin, Edinburgh (7)

24 Sketch, Lecture Room & Library, London (7)

25 The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye (7) New

26 Moor Hall, Lancashire (7) New

27 The Greenhouse, London (7)

28 The Ritz, London (7) New

29 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh (7)

30 Forest Side, Cumbria (7)

31 Orwells, Oxfordshire (7)

32 Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Cornwall (7)

33 Restaurant Marianne, London (7)

34 The Waterside Inn, Berkshire (7)

35 Restaurant James Sommerin, Glamorgan (7)

36 Artichoke, Buckinghamshire (7)

37 The Raby Hunt, Durham (7)

38 Whatley Manor, The Dining Room, Wiltshire (7)

39 Restaurant Story, London (7)

40 Simpsons, Birmingham (7)

41 Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh (7)

42 The Sportsman, Kent (7) New

43 Adam’s, Birmingham (7)

44 Freemasons at Wiswell, Lancashire (7)

45 Gidleigh Park, Devon (7)

46 Le Gavroche, London (7)

47 Hambleton Hall, Rutland (7)

48 Murano, London (7)

49 The Whitebrook, Gwent (7)

50 The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds (7) New