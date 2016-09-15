Savour the taste of Autumn at seasonal tasting menu

A North East restaurant is celebrating the arrival of autumn with a woodland themed tasting menu next month.

Artisan, located in The Biscuit Factory, in Ouseburn, Newcastle, serves up its Woodland Seasonal Showcase menu on Wednesday, October 5.

The menu, created by artisan’s award-winning head chef Andrew Wilkinson, looks to the region’s woodlands and hedgerows for inspiration, with mellow, earthy flavours and ingredients such as truffle, sea buckthorn, pheasant, hazelnut and bramble.

The Seasonal Showcase gets under way with a welcome drink and a serving of duck ragu with cauliflower, cep and sourdough. This is followed by venison tartare and Jerusalem artichoke with wild plum and truffle; and then king scallop accompanied by pig’s head croquette, celeriac and apple. A portion of Derwent Moor pheasant and ventrèche bacon, parsnip, grape and cabbage follows.

The seven-course menu is rounded off with two desserts, including wind fallen apples and brambles; and poached pear with hazelnut biscuit, sea buckthorn and yoghurt.

The à la carte restaurant, which features in the newly published 2017 Good Food Guide, hosts its Seasonal Showcase on the first Wednesday of every month. The six or seven-course tasting menu celebrates an ingredient, a type of cooking or time of year.

It is priced at £42.50 per person. An optional flight of wine is also available at £28.50 per person. The menu will be served throughout the evening and tables must be booked.

For more information, visit www.artisannewcastle.com or follow @artisan_NE on Twitter.