Opening date announced for Sunderland’s new Miller & Carter

It’s been announced that Sunderland’s newest steak house will open its doors on Friday, June 23.

Diners will be able to check out the new Miller & Carter when it opens for lunch service from midday.

The former Miller's Inn in Newcastle Road

Part of a national chain, who already have a successful branch in Newcastle, Miller & Carter will open their first Sunderland venture in the former Miller’s Inn in Newcastle Road, Fulwell.

The former pub has been closed since May 15 while extensive renovation work takes place. Both businesses are owned by Mitchells & Butlers group.

The change in business has created 30 new jobs.

A spokeswoman said: “Miller & Carter Sunderland are proud to have added talented front of house team members and budding bartenders to its ranks, ready to shake up a cocktail or two and match wines to the perfect steak.”

The chain offers a choice of 12 cuts, including a 30oz Longbone Tomahawk and sirloin, which are reared on sustainable British and Irish farms, before being matured for at least 30 days.