National steak house chain Miller & Carter to open at Sunderland pub site

Wave goodbye to the Miller’s Inn, Miller & Carter are moving in.

Popular steak house chain Miller & Carter will open at the Miller’s Inn Harvester in Newcastle Road, Fulwell, for its first Sunderland venture.

The site of the new Miller & Carter, near the driving range in Fulwell

The national chain already has a successful branch in Newcastle, but this will be its first restaurant in Wearside.

The site will undergo a complete refurbishment for the arrival of Miller & Carter, which is due to open at the end of June.

A recruitment drive is underway for staff for the new steak house, which is part of the same portfolio of businesses as Miller’s Inn, which is owned by Mitchells and Butlers.

Though it specialises in steak, the chain also offers grill, fish, pasta and salad options.

One of the Miller & Carter chefs

An example of one of the dishes which will be on offer