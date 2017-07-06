Greggs opens at new development at major Sunderland roundabout

A new Greggs has opened on the site of former social services offices.

Six new jobs have been created by the shop which has opened its doors at Broadstairs Court in Grindon.

Broadstairs Court new development with Greggs and Co-op

As well as a take-sway option, the shop also has dine-in facilities and is one of four new units built on at the site which overlooks the roundabout at the junction of Chester Road with Springwell Road.

It will be open from 6am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 6am – 6pm on Saturdays and 9am – 5pm on Sundays.

Sheryl Casey, shop manager at Greggs Broadstairs Court, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Grindon and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop. We hope our new and existing customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious savoury or sweet treat.”

The four retail units, which have been built by Sansec Developments, replace the former Broadway House social services building which has been demolished.

The Co-op are also due to open at the new site.