Dates announced for second Sunderland Restaurant Week

Get your waistbands at the ready - Sunderland’s Restaurant Week is back.

Following the success of last September’s inaugural dining scheme, it’s been announced the week of bargains, aimed at driving footfall to city cafes and restaurants, will return in March.

Spanning 50 venues, last year’s event, organised by the city’s Business Improvement District with the backing of Sunderland Business Partnership, increased footfall by up to 40 per cent and brought in an estimated £250,000 boost to the local economy.

Diners can tuck into further offers when Sunderland Restaurant Week returns from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday March, 19.

Gemma Dishman, marketing and communications manager at Sunderland BID, said that restaurants were already keen to get behind the event.

“Our first week was a huge success which brought in thousands of visitors to the city,” she said.

“The reports from the restaurants which took part were incredibly positive and many reported a real surge in business, particularly at times which may have normally been quieter.

“We are very confident that we’ll see a similar picture this time round and we look forward to all the special offers that cafes, bars and restaurants will be putting in place.”

Gary Hutchinson, chair of Sunderland Business Group and Sunderland North East Chamber of Commerce, added that the week was a “great opportunity to show the diverse range of restaurants the city has to offer.”

“We know from the first event how many visitors were attracted into Sunderland, many of whom returned,” he said.

“Restaurant Week is not just a great opportunity for the people who live in the city to find out more about what’s on their doorstep but it also a chance to showcase Sunderland’s great restaurant culture to visitors from further afield.”

The first week saw people travelling from Northumberland, Teesside and Durham to Sunderland to experience restaurants across the city.

Restaurants, bars or cafes wanting to take part in the event should contact Natalie.dellow@bidsunderland.co.uk or call 0191 562 3130.