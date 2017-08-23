Community coffee shop branches out into Roker and Hetton

A Sunderland coffee shop is branching out with two new community cafés in the city.

Miss Tina’s, which already has two venues in Southwick and Washington, are opening in Dock Street, Roker, and Four Lane Ends in Hetton.

The first site, named Miss Tina’s at Springtide Cove, Roker, opened yesterday while the second – Miss Tina’s at Bramble Hollow in Hetton – will open the following week.

The two coffee shops will serve as a community hub for residents in Sunderland, with a particular focus on bringing generations together.

Tina Hogben, owner of Miss Tina’s, said: “I am looking forward to working with Housing and Care 21 to provide the residents with our well-established service. We will be serving our standard Miss Tina’s menu alongside a selection of home-cooked hot food. It’s like a mini Miss Tina’s.”

The business will be working from inside the independent living quarters of Springtide Cove and Bramble Hollow, provided by award-winning Sunderland retirement housing provider Housing and Care 21.

Lisa Bennett, housing care manager at Springtide Cove, said: “We are quite excited about the mix between the older and younger generation. I am excited because we haven’t had anything like this here at Springtide Cove before.

“The new community café will be open to the public, so we would like to encourage more people to come and talk to our residents. It brings the community together, which is important. Our residents are quite active so having Miss Tina’s move in will help keep that alive.”

The new shops are inspired by the hit Channel 4 show Old People’s Home for Four-Year-Olds.

Ms Hogben added: “The documentary showed significant benefits to elderly people who interacted with young children. We would like to draw on some of the lessons learnt during the experiment carried out by Channel 4.

“We’re providing the opportunity for generations in Sunderland to interact with each other in order to reap some of these benefits.”