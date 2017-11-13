Can you help us to find Sunderland's best Italian restaurant?

Pasta or pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy? Everyone loves an Italian meal.

With thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite - and we're looking for the best one in Sunderland.

We want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or pasta?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants and eateries which will compete for the title of Sunderland's Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017.

So who deserving of a place in our shortlist? Here's the contenders:

SEC001 Bella Mamma, Darlington Road, Durham.

SEC002 Mamma Mia Italiano, Front Street, Fence Houses.

SEC003 The Italian Farmhouse, South Street, West Rainton.

SEC004 Angelos West Sunniside Ltd, 48 West Sunniside, Sunderland.

SEC005 Marcello’s Restaurant, 5 Albion Place, Sunderland.

SEC006 Casa Italia, 13 Mary Street, Sunderland.

SEC007 Tosca, 25 Derwent Street, Sunderland.

SEC008 Bistro Romano, Front Street, Cleadon.

SEC009 San Lorenzo Restaurant, 55 New Road, Washington.

SEC010 The Mill/The Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road, Sunderland.

SEC011 Little Italy, 1 Whitburn Road, Sunderland.

SEC012 Gabriella, 4 Queen Avenue, Sunderland.

SEC013 Santini, 5 Queens Parade, Sunderland.

SEC014 Martinos Dykelands Road Sunderland

SEC015 San Marinos, 141 Chester Road, Sunderland.

SEC016 Bellini’s, Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

SEC017 Sambuca’s, Low Street, Sunderland.

To vote for your favourite, fill in the coupon which you'll find in the paper, stating the voting number and full name and address of the restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Please be aware that photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.