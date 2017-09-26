Award-winning chef from Michelin-starred restaurant heads home for pop up event

A young chef from Hartlepool who’s become a protégé at a renowned Michelin-star restaurant, will bring a taste of his award-winning technique to his home region.

Earlier this year Tom Reeves, 22, a chef de partie from the two-starred L’Enclume in the Lake District, was tipped for the top after winning the North West Young Chef Competition where he won high praise from the judges.

Thomas Reeves

Now Tom, who is also in the running to be named Young National Chef of the Year, will be bringing his flair for food back to the North East for a pop up restaurant at Peace and Loaf in Jesmond, Newcastle.

Tom is no stranger to the Tyneside venue’s chef patron Dave Coulson, who rose to prominence as a finalist in Masterchef: The Professionals in 2010. The pair worked together when Tom was just 14 in his first kitchen job at Wynyard Golf Club, before also cooking up a storm together at Wynyard Hall where Tom honed his skills as a commis chef.

Recognising his talent, Dave went on to employ Tom at Peace and Loaf, itself a celebrated restaurant, before he was snapped up by L’Enclume, which is rated as the second best restaurant in the country by the Good Food Guide 2018.

The pair will be reunited on November 14 for the one-off event at Peace and Loaf where they will be treating diners to an eight-course tasting menu.

Peace and Loaf in Jesmond, Newcastle

Tom says he still values the skills he learnt from Dave in his formative years in the kitchen.

“Dave taught me to cook clean and tidy and most importantly to not waste anything,” he said. “I have taken this skill set with me to L’Enclume and it will stay with me forever.”

Although the overall menu is being kept under wraps, Tom says it will be a night North East diners won’t forget.

He said: “I’m looking forward to trying some new dishes and experimenting with some seasonal ingredients. I will also be taking inspiration from some old favourites and giving them a new twist. You will just have to wait and see.”

Dave Coulson, chef patron at Peace and Loaf

Speaking about the road to becoming a finalist in Craft Guild of Chefs’ The Young National Chef of the Year, he said: “I’ve always enjoyed food and as a child I used to look forward to sitting down in the evening and having dinner as a family. Watching cooking programmes on the television also sparked my interest in food. Seeing the chefs in the kitchen was exciting and I knew I wanted to be part of it!”

Tom will be cooking off against some of the best chefs in the country at the awards final, which takes place on October 3.

•Tom and Dave’s tasting menu is priced at £65pp. The first course will be served at 7.30pm and a deposit of £20pp is required with booking. To book visit www.peaceandloaf.co.uk or Tel. 0191 281 5222.