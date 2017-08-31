11 deals to whet your appetite for Sunderland Restaurant Week

Ready for some bargain bait?
Next weekend, Sunderland Restaurant Week returns for second helpings this year. More than 40 restaurants from across the city are taking part in the initiative, which aims to offer diners a value meal whilst boosting footfall at businesses. We’ve rounded up 11 of the top deals for the week, which will be running from September 9 to 17, following on from a successful Sunderland Restaurant Week held in March. To take advantage of the offers you need to download the relevant vouchers from the website http://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/offers/restaurant-week Pre booking is required during this period and you will need to download and print the voucher and present it at the restaurant before ordering.
