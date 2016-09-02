Author imagines Sunderland’s dystopian future in debut novel

A Wearside author has imagined a dystopian Sunderland for his first novel.

Phil Bainbridge from Thorney Close has fused huge global issues with the reality of day-to-day life for his online novel Paradigm’s End.

book cover

The 38-year-old EE worker says he has woven historical facts and incidents into the story.

“The book was originally born in the aftermath of the Iraq War,” he explained. “I never chose to write it, the story just popped into my head. I wrote some of it, then left it for a bit.

“Then things started to happen that I thought might, like the Arab Spring, and I decided I had to write more of it. It has geopolitics as its over arching theme, but is based in Sunderland.”

The books tells the story of magistrate Mark who lives in the not too distant future during a Great World War.

Dad-of-three Phil, who studied history at degree level, said: “It is an entertaining war, especially for those like Mark who have not had to face its grim horrors directly. That is until his comfortably numb existence is shattered by the arrival of one man in his courtroom and a staggering piece of news.”

He added: “Paradigm’s End is a history of a future that will never exist. It is a genuine academic work which attempts to fuse huge global issues with the reality of our day-to-day lives. It is both a brutal and funny world that we inhabit. This is hopefully captured in the novel.”

•Paradigm’s End is priced £4.99 and can be downloaded for Kindle from Amazon here

•For more information on the book and its references visit www.paradigmsend.com