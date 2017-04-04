Top 20 books Brits claim to have read (but probably haven't)

Four in ten Brits claim to have read a book they've never picked up in order to appear more cultured in front of friends.
From Booker-winning novels to classics, here are the Top 20 books Brits boast about having read. How many have you finished?
Four in ten Brits claim to have read a book they've never picked up in order to appear more cultured in front of friends.
From Booker-winning novels to classics, here are the Top 20 books Brits boast about having read. How many have you finished?
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.