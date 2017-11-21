The Alnwick Garden unveils its magical Christmas celebrations

Skating rinks, fairy lights, carols and Father Christmas himself – there’s nowhere more majestic to get into the Christmas spirit than The Alnwick Garden.

With events and activities to delight the whole family, not to mention the enduring beauty of the Garden itself, you can’t pass up the opportunity to visit this Christmas season. Here are a few unmissable highlights.

Father Christmas himself will be there for a visit

The Grand Light Parade – November 18, 6pm

Welcome Father Christmas to Alnwick in fine style at the Grand Light Parade. Heralded by the magical music of the Spark drum corps, a spectacular of light, movement and rhythm will make its way from The Alnwick Garden to the town, signalling the arrival of Jolly Saint Nick himself. Free to all – the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit with the whole family.

Christmas Skate Rink – November 18 – January 6, various times

Located in the centre of The Alnwick Garden, the Christmas Skate Rink offers the most picturesque spot in the North East in which to take a turn on the ice. Spin through a Winter Wonderland with your whole family. Skating tickets include entrance to The Alnwick Garden and half an hour on the ice. Book in advance – the slots fill up fast!

The Alnwick Garden will be lit up in spectacular fashion

Christmas Markets – From November 18, every weekend until December 17

A leisurely stroll through the twinkly-lit stalls of a laden Christmas Market: what could possibly be more festive? The gorgeous gifts and novelties at the market have all come from local producers, hand-picked by The Alnwick Gardens team to charm and delight. Seasonal singing and live music from regional performers will accompany your journey through the cosy market marquee. Entrance is free with entry to the garden.

Street Theatre – December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

On the first three weekends of December, the front lawn of The Alnwick Garden will play host to the most delightful street theatre, telling tales capturing the magic, and the heart, of Christmas.

The Lion – the tale of the White Lion, who pads forth from the Forests of Eternal Snow to bring kindness and hope to mankind during winter’s darkest days. Children will marvel at being able to meet this great, gentle beast.

Jingle Bells – two emissaries from the North Pole Postal Service, Crumpet the Elf and Blitzen the Reindeer, visit to spread the sparkle and fun of the season. Bring your wee ones to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice.

Christmas Penguins – if you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a penguin, this is the show for you. The cuddly costumed penguin family will be dropping by, so you can stroke these fish-loving creatures first-hand.

All Street Theatre is free with entry to the Garden and plays at various times throughout the afternoon.

Winter trail – November 18-December 31

The light-festooned magic of The Alnwick Garden is already enchanting in wintertime, but to add to the sense of the fairy-tale fun, take part in the winter trail. With a card crafted by Santa’s elves themselves, you’ll decipher clues and discover the Garden’s many delights.

Free with entry to the Garden.

To learn more about Christmas at the Alnwick Garden, visit https://alnwickgarden.com/whats-on/christmas/