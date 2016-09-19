Sunderland teenager shoots campaign for major plus-size clothing brand

Shop worker Michelle Lee Ball has proved a real model employee after becoming the face of a major plus-size clothing brand.

The 19-year-old, from Castletown, travelled to Peterborough to take part in a shoot for Yours Clothing for its autumn / winter campaign.

In the next few weeks the resulting images will be going up in stores across the region, including The Bridges branch where Michelle works as a part-time sales assistant.

She entered the Face of Yours Clothing competition after a previous winner suggested she’d be perfect as a model for the brand.

And after tweeting some photos of herself to the company’s Twitter account, she was chosen as one of 18 women who will appear in the forthcoming season’s national campaign.

Michelle, the only woman chosen from the North East, and the other models were invited to the shoot to showcase looks from the autumn, Halloween, outerwear and Christmas collections.

Behind the scenes at the Yours Clothing shoot

The teenager, who also works as a youth worker, said: “It was such a great experience, we were allocated all these different outfits from the new collections and modelled them in a professional studio.

“The new graphics will be going up in our store in the next few weeks and I’m really excited to see them. Quite a few of our regular customers have been giving me feedback after hearing I was going to be in the campaign and they’ve been really positive.

“I feel really lucky to be given the chance to do this.”

Michelle hopes the shoot will open up doors to her becoming a plus-size model. Michelle, who is a size 18-20, says she is proud to fly the flag for body positivity and has a blog, Redhead with Curves, on which she posts updates on beauty and plus-size fashion.

Michelle Ball

A spokeswoman for Yours Clothing said: “The competition was aired across social media to give plus-size women a chance to appear in upcoming Autumn/ Winter campaigns. The competition was designed to encourage realness by discovering true to life women who are genuinely plus-size and body positive, for the customers of Yours Clothing to relate to.”